Multiple car break-ins at west Charlotte fire station

CHARLOTTE — While firefighters were out responding to a call, multiple cars were being broken into at their station.

After returning to Station 10 along Wilkinson Boulevard, firefighters found Dion Terrell Campbell, 35, in their back lot. Court records show that he had broken into multiple vehicles and allegedly stole numerous items.

Police were able to arrest him at the scene.

Channel 9 talked to residents who were upset that anyone would pick on firefighters given how they look out for the community.

“It’s a terrible feeling,” said resident Latoya Roseborough. “You have someone out here trying to help others and then they come to their vehicle and find it has been broken into. It’s not a good feeling.”

Another resident, Erika Diaz, said firefighters are “supposed to be there thinking their belongings are secure.”

“That’s not nice,” said Diaz.

Campbell has been charged with trespassing, breaking into vehicles, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest. He is currently in the Mecklenburg County jail under no bond.

