Nonprofit hit for the fourth time in string of copper thefts

CHARLOTTE — A west Charlotte nonprofit was broken into again, and more valuable copper was stolen from the building it calls home.

“Clothed with Care” provides free clothes to those in need.

Co-founder Meredith Loveland said their building off Clanton Road was burglarized again Wednesday.

It’s the fourth time it’s been hit by thieves this month, stealing copper from the large electrical room.

We first told you about the original break-ins last week.

Loveland says they are trying to find a new building to work out of.

So far, no arrests have been made.

VIDEO: Copper thefts surge; small businesses bear the brunt

Copper thefts surge; small businesses bear the brunt

©2025 Cox Media Group