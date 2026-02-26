Multiple crashes reported amid rainy conditions in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Rainy conditions are disrupting commutes for drivers across the Charlotte area Thursday morning.

Channel 9 Meteorologist Keith Monday says the heaviest downpours should arrive around midday before slowly easing by the evening. While no major storms are forecast, a rumble of thunder this afternoon isn’t out of the question.

So far, several crashes have slowed traffic across the city, particularly on Interstate 77.

Traffic Team 9’s Mark Taylor reported no fewer than four crashes on both sides of the roadway between Huntersville and Interstate 485.

Traffic cameras spotted steady rain and wet roads throughout the area.

Just before 6:45 a.m. a crash blocked the right lane of Lasalle Street at I-77.

Then around 7:20 a.m., Taylor reported a single car crash on I-77 northbound near the Hambright bridge in the toll lanes. That crash appears to be blocking the left lane.

Less than five minutes later, another two other cars crashed on the interstate. This time, the incident was past WT Harris Boulevard.

By 7:40 a.m., yet another crash was reported on I-77 southbound near Sunset Road.

By 7:45 a.m., Taylor spotted another crash on I-77 northbound at Gilead Road.

Nearby, on the outer loop of I-485 just before Oakdale Road, traffic began to back up due to a crash around 6:45 a.m.

In east Charlotte, major delays are forming on The Plaza at Clemson Avenue. The crash happened around 7:50 a.m. in the middle of the intersection past Matheson Avenue.

And at 8 a.m., a second crash on I-77 near Hambright Road blocked traffic.

Despite these troublesome conditions, relief is on the way. Brighter and warmer weather returns this weekend as highs jump to near 70 on Saturday and likely in the low to mid-70s on Sunday.

