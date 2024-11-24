MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Cornelius Fire Department says no one was hurt in a fire in Mount Mourne Sunday morning.

These are some pictures the department posted showing the response along Irish Road.

Multiple crews fight overnight fire near Cornelius

Multiple crews fight overnight fire near Cornelius

This neighborhood is just off Lake Norman.

Firefighters say it was a two-story home.

Cornelius helped the Mount Mourne Fire Department, among other crews, fight the fire for about three hours until it was under control.

The cause is under investigation.

RELATED STORY: Firefighter injured battling house fire in east Charlotte

Firefighter injured battling house fire in east Charlotte

©2024 Cox Media Group