Multiple departments called to house fire in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Charlotte and Matthews fire departments were called to an early morning house fire Thursday.

The fire was reported just after 6 a.m. at a home on Sardis Glen Drive in Matthews, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. That’s just north of Pineville-Matthews Road, near Monroe Road.

CFD said crews were assisting the Matthews Fire Department with the response.

It’s not clear what led to the house fire at this time.

We’ve reached out to MEDIC to see if anyone was hurt in the fire or the response, and we have a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

