Multiple felony charges for Taylorsville man in catalytic converter thefts

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested 42-year-old David Wayne Mecimore on Tuesday in connection with multiple thefts of catalytic converters. Mecimore faces various felony charges and is currently being held on a $280,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office received the first report of stolen catalytic converters on Dec. 29, 2025, leading to an investigation. A follow-up report of a similar theft was received on Monday prompting further action from deputies.

Mecimore, a resident of Taylorsville, has been charged with 12 counts of felony larceny of motor vehicle parts, seven counts of injury to personal property and one count of first-degree trespass.

The charges reflect the scale and seriousness of his alleged criminal activity in stealing numerous vehicle parts.

Following his arrest, Mecimore was booked at the Alexander County Detention Center.

Mecimore’s first court appearance is slated for Tuesday in Alexander County District Court, where he will face the charges against him.

