Multiple fire departments battle massive fire in South Carolina

CAMDEN, S.C. — Firefighters from Lancaster County, Camden, and Kershaw County battled a large fire at an old mill complex that started just before midnight Saturday.

The fire prompted a response from multiple local fire departments. Lancaster County Fire Units assisted the Camden Fire Department and Kershaw County Fire Service in managing the blaze. The Elgin Fire Department was actively involved, with their ladder truck on the scene to support the firefighting efforts.

Camden Fire

The Kershaw Fire Department was among the first to respond to the initial mutual aid request. They refitted their engine and sent it back with new personnel to help cover calls in Camden. This allowed the Camden Fire Department to focus on combatting the fire.

