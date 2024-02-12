Multiple fires intentionally set in vacant restaurant in northwest Charlotte, CFD says

CHARLOTTE — An vacant restaurant caught fire on Sunday evening, and investigators say someone set several fires inside on purpose.

Firefighters with the Charlotte Fire Department went to the 3500 block of Mount Holly-Huntersville Road just after 9 p.m. Sunday to find smoke coming out of a vacant restaurant.

It took thirty firefighters 23 minutes to put the fire out. No one was injured.

Investigators determined the fires were set on purpose, causing $2,000 in damage.

The fire is still being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers 704-334-1600.

(WATCH: Fire that burned Korean BBQ restaurant in South End started in vents)

Fire that burned Korean BBQ restaurant in South End started in vents

©2024 Cox Media Group