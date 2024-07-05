Multiple people hurt following overnight shootings in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Multiple people have been hurt in separate shootings throughout Charlotte overnight.

The first shooting occurred around 11 p.m. Thursday on Norwood Drive, near the Lakewood neighborhood.

MEDIC said the victim in this shooting was taken to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries.

The second shooting occurred just after midnight on Babbling Brook Way in the Westley Hills neighborhood.

MEDIC said two people were shot, with one of those victims experiencing life-threatening injuries.

Around 3 a.m. Friday morning, a third shooting occurred on West Trade Street in Uptown.

MEDIC said that victim was also taken to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries.

Channel 9 has reached out to the police for details regarding each of these incidents.

