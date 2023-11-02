Murdaugh’s attorneys want judge blocked from his future legal cases

SOUTH CAROLINA — Attorneys for convicted killer Alex Murdaugh are asking South Carolina’s highest court for a new judge as his legal proceedings continue.

Murdaugh’s lawyers want Judge Clifton Newman, the man who presided over Murdaugh’s murder trial, to be blocked from future cases. They also want him blocked from efforts for a new trial and an ongoing financial crimes prosecution.

Murdaugh’s team said Newman is biased and could be a witness to claims that the county clerk tampered with jurors.

It’s not clear when the state Supreme Court could decide, but his attorneys want any trial or hearing suspended until a decision is made.

(WATCH BELOW: SC attorney general wants investigation into Murdaugh team’s allegations of jury tampering)

