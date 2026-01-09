Local

Mystery boom shakes Union County

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Union County Sheriff's Office
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Residents have reported loud noises resembling explosions rattling windows across Union County, but officials aren’t sure what is causing the mysterious booms.

Despite the disturbance, authorities have confirmed no injuries, property damage or missing buildings, further deepening the mystery.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office has canvassed numerous areas trying to track down the noise, but to no avail.

Anyone with clues that might help pinpoint the source is urged to contact the sheriff’s office.

