NASCAR community to honor Greg Biffle in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The community is invited to remember the life of NASCAR legend Greg Biffle next week in downtown Mooresville.

It’s being held on Jan. 16 starting at 3 p.m.

It’s the same day as a remembrance service for Biffle and his family being held at Bojangles Coliseum that morning.

Racing enthusiast Cleetus McFarland will perform a tribute burnout near Biffle’s ‘NC Auto Racing Walk of Fame Star’.

You can also view a special collection of Biffle’s racing memorabilia.

WATCH: ‘Amplifies the grief’: Close-knit community mourns for victims in Greg Biffle’s plane crash

