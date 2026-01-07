Public memorial details announced for NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, plane crash victims

CHARLOTTE — A public remembrance for former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle and his family will take place at Bojangles Coliseum at 11 a.m. on Jan. 16.

The event is open to the community and NASCAR will also livestream the memorial on NASCAR.com, Facebook, The NASCAR Channel and YouTube.

Biffle died in a jet crash shortly after take-off from Statesville Airport on Dec. 18, 2025. The crash killed Biffle, his family and three others on board.

At the time of the incident, there were three licensed pilots on the jet, including Biffle, Dennis Dutton and his son, Jack Dutton. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has not released its preliminary findings regarding the crash.

The tragedy unfolded just 10 minutes after the jet took off from the Statesville Airport.

The NTSB has indicated that it is currently unclear who was piloting the aircraft at the moment of the crash, but this detail remains under investigation.

The memorial will serve as a tribute to Biffle’s legacy in the NASCAR community, where he was regarded as a celebrated driver. Biffle’s contributions to the sport during his career left a significant impact and passionate fan following.

911 calls were also released on Wednesday from people who saw the crash happen.

