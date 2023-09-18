NASCAR community mourns loss of philanthropist Sherry Pollex

CHARLOTTE — Sherry Pollex, a well-known and beloved fixture in the NASCAR community, has died. The Pollex family announced her passing on Sunday.

According to NASCAR.com, Pollex, 44, died of cancer.

Pollex was diagnosed with Stage 3 ovarian cancer in 2014 and launched the Sherry Strong Foundation shortly after to help raise awareness of the disease.

Pollex founded the popular “Catwalk for a Cause” charity fashion gala in 2010. The event has raised more than $4 million to fund research and initiatives to combat the disease. In 2020, her foundation partnered with Novant Health in Charlotte to open the Sherry Strong Integrative Medicine Oncology Clinic.

NASCAR.com reports that Pollex’s cancer returned in September 2021 and had spread to one of her lungs.

NASCAR released the following statement:

“NASCAR is saddened to learn of the passing of Sherry Pollex, whose fight against cancer and determination to help others through the Sherry Strong Foundation was an inspiration to all who knew her. NASCAR and the NASCAR Foundation’s thoughts and prayers are with Sherry’s family and friends.”

Pollex dated NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. for 18 years before the couple parted ways in January.

