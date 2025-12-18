NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, family believed dead in Statesville plane crash

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Highway Patrol said they believe that NASCAR driver Greg Biffle and his immediate family were killed when his private jet crashed Thursday at Statesville Regional Airport. They cannot confirm as of Thursday afternoon due to the extent of the damage.

Plane crash

The Cessna C550 business jet owned by Biffle crashed at the end of a runway while landing, according to the FAA and local authorities.

The crash occurred at approximately 10:20 a.m. at the airport, which is located about 45 miles north of Charlotte.

During an afternoon news conference, Highway Patrol Sgt. Christopher Knox said it was one of the worst crashes he has ever seen. Knox said Highway Patrol believes seven people were onboard.

Private jet crashes while landing at Statesville airport

The plane is owned by Biffle through GB Aviation Leasing, which lists the same address as Biffle himself, according to public records.

A witness from nearby Lakewood Golf Club saw the business-class jet crash and stated that the plane was “way too low” before there was “a huge explosion.”

Flight path

The plane took off from the airport shortly after 10 a.m. but then returned and was attempting to land there, according to tracking data posted by FlightAware.com.

The plane had planned to fly later from Sarasota, Florida, to Treasure Cay International Airport in the Bahamas before returning to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and then to Statesville by evening, data showed.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom, which was on its way to the scene, had to turn back due to inclement weather conditions that limited visibility at the airport to about 5 miles.

Fog was present at the time of the crash, although it is not confirmed if this contributed to the accident, as the current weather conditions are being investigated.

The investigation

Knox said National Transportation Safety Board team will be in Statesville, and they are planning on holding a media briefing on Friday.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and authorities have not yet released the names of those onboard or further details about potential causes.

The Statesville Regional Airport’s website states that it offers corporate aviation facilities for Fortune 500 companies and several NASCAR teams.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

