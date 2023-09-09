NASCAR driver’s equestrian estate in Mooresville hits market again at nearly $13M

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — An equestrian estate in a rural part of Mooresville that’s linked to NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is back on the market, this time with a lower asking price.

That 9,115-square-foot residence, which sits on close to 141 acres off North Carolina Highway 152, near Carrigan Farms, was listed yesterday at $12.995 million — the highest price of any home currently for sale in Mooresville. That’s down from a price tag of $15.995 million when the property originally entered the market in July 2022. The listing was removed in late January, according to Realtor.com.

Built in 2001, the home has been renovated and includes five bedrooms as well as seven full and two half bathrooms, according to its listing. Features include a game room, theater, vanishing-edge upper pool, pool house and cabana, and putting green.

The grounds feature fenced pastures and paddocks, stables that encompass 5,500 square feet and 18 stalls as well as a lighted and enclosed covered arena and viewing area, among other structures. A fitness training facility and detached garages are also housed on the property.

