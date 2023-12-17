NASCAR Hall of Fame, Toyota raises money for local non-profit helping veterans

CHARLOTTE — The non-profit Veterans Bridge Home received $4,000 on Saturday from the NASCAR Hall of Fame and Toyota.

This is the fourth year of the Holidays for Heroes event.

This year, the Hall of Fame hosted a Trim the Toyota campaign where guests could donate money and write messages to military heroes on a specially wrapped 2024 Toyota Tundra.

Those donations were presented to Veterans Bridge Home which helps military members find jobs and build social networks.

