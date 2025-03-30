NASCAR icon sells south Charlotte mansion for record price

CHARLOTTE — NASCAR fixture Kevin Harvick has sold his south Charlotte mansion for a record price.

Harvick and wife DeLana sold that home off Carmel Road, between Sharon View and Fairview roads, for $9.825 million yesterday, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records. The couple owned the home for over a decade, buying most of the property in 2014 for about $3.3 million.

Harvick, who retired from his racing career in late 2023, is now a NASCAR analyst for Fox Sports.

The south Charlotte estate was built in 2003. It sits on a 4.48-acre gated lot that includes a renovated, 9,157-square-foot primary home, a pool house and separate guest dwellings. The property has six bedrooms, with seven full and three half bathrooms.

Read more and see more photos here.

0 of 17 Kevin Harvick listed his SouthPark home for sale at $12.5 million on May 23, 2024. (MATTHEW BENHAM) Kevin Harvick listed his SouthPark home for sale at $12.5 million on May 23, 2024. (MATTHEW BENHAM) Kevin Harvick listed his SouthPark home for sale at $12.5 million on May 23, 2024. (MATTHEW BENHAM) Kevin Harvick listed his SouthPark home for sale at $12.5 million on May 23, 2024. (MATTHEW BENHAM) Kevin Harvick listed his SouthPark home for sale at $12.5 million on May 23, 2024. (MATTHEW BENHAM) Kevin Harvick listed his SouthPark home for sale at $12.5 million on May 23, 2024. (MATTHEW BENHAM) Kevin Harvick listed his SouthPark home for sale at $12.5 million on May 23, 2024. (MATTHEW BENHAM) Kevin Harvick listed his SouthPark home for sale at $12.5 million on May 23, 2024. (MATTHEW BENHAM) Kevin Harvick listed his SouthPark home for sale at $12.5 million on May 23, 2024. (MATTHEW BENHAM) Kevin Harvick listed his SouthPark home for sale at $12.5 million on May 23, 2024. (MATTHEW BENHAM) Kevin Harvick listed his SouthPark home for sale at $12.5 million on May 23, 2024. (MATTHEW BENHAM) Kevin Harvick listed his SouthPark home for sale at $12.5 million on May 23, 2024. (MATTHEW BENHAM) Kevin Harvick listed his SouthPark home for sale at $12.5 million on May 23, 2024. (MATTHEW BENHAM) Kevin Harvick listed his SouthPark home for sale at $12.5 million on May 23, 2024. (MATTHEW BENHAM) Kevin Harvick listed his SouthPark home for sale at $12.5 million on May 23, 2024. (MATTHEW BENHAM)

“We actually had a lot of interest initially and then decided to pull it for the holidays,” Gibbs said today in an email to CBJ. “It’s absolutely a once in a lifetime property. (The) sellers did an incredible job. Putting the parcels together and building this estate. They are excited for the next family to enjoy.”

©2025 Cox Media Group