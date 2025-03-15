Lowe’s CEO sells Charlotte mansion for $5.7M

CHARLOTTE — A prominent CEO in the local area just sold his south Charlotte mansion after nearly seven years.

Lowe’s Cos. Inc. CEO Marvin Ellison and wife Sharyn sold their Mediterranean-style home in the gated Seven Eagles neighborhood for $5.7 million this week, Mecklenburg County real estate records show. The home was originally listed for sale in August 2024 at almost $6.5 million, according to Redfin. It went under contract late last year after getting a price cut, but was relisted Feb. 25 for about $5.8 million.

The Ellisons bought the home in June 2018 from former Charlotte Checkers owner Michael Kahn and wife Wendy.

