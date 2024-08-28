NASCAR icon’s taproom opening soon

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The second local taproom by a prominent NASCAR figure is set to open soon in Mooresville.

A ribbon cutting for Michael Waltrip Taproom at 128 Argus Lane, Suite D, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 9, according to the Mooresville Chamber of Commerce, which is hosting the event. That location is off River Highway and Perth Road in the The Village at Byers Creek shopping center.

The Mooresville taproom was announced on social media in mid-July, but not many details were released.

