NASCAR icon’s taproom opening soon

By Charlotte Business Journal

MWB The deal will make MWB beers available in Bevana’s online store, where products from the platform’s partners can be ordered and shipped directly to customers’ homes or businesses in 42 states. (Charlotte Business Journal.)

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The second local taproom by a prominent NASCAR figure is set to open soon in Mooresville.

Michael Waltrip Brewing revs up distribution with new partnership

A ribbon cutting for Michael Waltrip Taproom at 128 Argus Lane, Suite D, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 9, according to the Mooresville Chamber of Commerce, which is hosting the event. That location is off River Highway and Perth Road in the The Village at Byers Creek shopping center.

The Mooresville taproom was announced on social media in mid-July, but not many details were released.

