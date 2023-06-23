Michael Waltrip Brewing revs up distribution with new partnership

CHARLOTTE — A former NASCAR driver who opened a taproom and restaurant in the Lake Norman area this spring is revving up the distribution of its branded craft beer through a new partnership.

Michael Waltrip Brewing Co. is teaming up with Bevana Partners, according to a press release. That platform helps independent beverage makers extend their reach providing access to retail, distribution and e-commerce channels.

The deal will make MWB beers available in Bevana’s online store, where products from the platform’s partners can be ordered and shipped directly to customers’ homes or businesses in 42 states.

