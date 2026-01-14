Thieves hit NASCAR legend Greg Biffle’s home after deadly plane crash; $30K stolen

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — There was a break-in at Greg Biffle’s home weeks after the NASCAR legend and six others died in a plane crash.

Someone stole $30,000 in cash last week, investigators said.

No one has been arrested for the Mooresville break in.

Hours after the deadly plane crash, one of Biffle’s business partner’s sued Biffle claiming he contributed expertise and money to a failing company.

