NASCAR unveils new Concord facility after move from uptown

CONCORD, N.C. — NASCAR Productions has opened its new Concord facility, a $53 million investment that involves moving a chunk of its uptown Charlotte operations into the region.

NASCAR officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday at the 58,000-square-foot facility. More than 140 employees will be based at the location, which will be the home of NASCAR Productions, NASCAR Studios, and the Motor Racing Network.

The potential move of NASCAR Productions to Concord was first reported by the Charlotte Business Journal in May 2022. The project was formally announced in August 2022. NASCAR Productions is the television and video production division of NASCAR.

The new NASCAR Productions facility includes three studios, eight control rooms, four audio control rooms, four announcer booths, and eight edit suites.

