NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace drives for a cause with Boys & Girls Club sponsorship

CONCORD, N.C. — When Bubba Wallace unveiled the 23XI racing car he’ll drive for his 300th NASCAR race, it wasn’t just about the milestone. It was about the mission.

The new design prominently features the Boys & Girls Club of America — a statement in support of the organization that helped shape the man he is today.

“Kind of a full circle moment, seeing the car right over here, being able to do the unveil with the kids is just really, really special,” Wallace said.

Long before Wallace was a star racer, he was a Boys and Girls Club kid. 23XI’s Director of Engagement and Impact Kreig Robinson was, too.

“NASCAR is known for its big, bold sponsorships,” Robinson told Channel 9’s Jonathan Lowe. “It’s literally the life blood of motorsports. That’s how racing works.”

By boldly stating “America Needs More Club Kids,” 23XI is driving for a cause and inviting sponsors to come along for the ride.

“Each one of these companies that you’ll see on the car next weekend at the Kansas race have all made very generous donations to be a part of that car and to be a part of this mission,” Robinson said.

Sarah Crockett, the chief marketing officer for baby clothing company Carter’s and national board trustee for the Boys and Girls Club of America says Wallace is carrying on the mission he grew so fond of as a kid.

“It was a place for me to go after school when the opportunity presented itself,” Wallace said. “Being around other kids, being more comfortable, being yourself around other kids, I think that’s something that often gets thrown away.”

The Boys and Girls Club focuses on education, safety, nutrition, career and confidence.

Central Cabarrus High School sophomore and fellow “Club Kid” Jarvis Wright said he’s working to build his self confidence. He said events, like Wallace’s, help.

“It’s really helped me feel more open, use my voice, talk, and help me figure out things I can do and maybe want to do,” he said.

Ten different sponsors donated $10,000 each to have their logos on Wallace’s #3 Toyota. The money will support the STEM education, sports and mentoring that Boys & Girls Clubs across the Charlotte and Concord regions provide.

Wallace will race the new car on April 19 at Kansas Speedway. He’s won there twice.

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