National directory shows where to recycle plastic bags goes offline

CHARLOTTE — There’s an update in a Channel 9 investigation that tracked where plastic bags go when you try to recycle them.

A national directory that is tied to the cause is shutting down, ABC News reports. It’s been active for decades and lets people know which major retailers recycle.

In May, Channel 9′s Joe Bruno teamed up with reporters across the country to follow the after-life of plastic bags by putting trackers in them. We dropped off bags at Walmart and Target locations with bins labeled for plastic bag recycling but found half of them ended up in landfills or trash incinerators.

The Film Drop-Off Directory, which once directed people to more than $18,000 store drop-off locations where you could allegedly recycle those bags, just went offline.

The company told ABC News it stopped offering the resource, citing a “lack of commitment” from the industry.

