FORECAST: Scattered showers, storms on Monday afternoon 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are in for a fantastic week of weather once we get past Monday.

Tomorrow we’ll see some isolated to scattered showers and storms in the evening.

These could impact the evening drive home.

Once this system clears out, we’ll see a dry high pressure system move in from the west.

This will bring in cooler and drier conditions for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Unfortunately, it won’t last too long with temps nearing 90 by next weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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