Forecasts

FORECAST: Scattered showers, storms on Monday afternoon 

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We are in for a fantastic week of weather once we get past Monday.
  • Tomorrow we’ll see some isolated to scattered showers and storms in the evening.
  • These could impact the evening drive home.
  • Once this system clears out, we’ll see a dry high pressure system move in from the west.
  • This will bring in cooler and drier conditions for Tuesday and Wednesday.
  • Unfortunately, it won’t last too long with temps nearing 90 by next weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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