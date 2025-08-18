National Park Service reopens stretch of Blue Ridge Parkway

LAUREL SPRINGS, N.C. — The National Park Service reopened eight miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway from milepost 221.8 to 229.7 on Aug. 15, restoring access to key areas south of the North Carolina and Virginia state line.

The reopening marks the completion of a bridge maintenance project and a Helene Recovery project, which addressed a landslide at milepost 224.9. This restoration provides continuous access to over 20 miles of the park, including Doughton Park and The Bluffs restaurant.

According to WLOS, The Blue Ridge Parkway’s reopening is part of a series of recovery projects in North Carolina aimed at addressing landslides caused by Helene.

