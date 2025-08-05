Western North Carolina businesses still struggling after Hurricane Helene

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Nearly a year after Hurricane Helene devastated the Carolinas, businesses in western North Carolina are still struggling to recover.

A recent poll of 700 small business owners in the region revealed that most are earning less than they did before the storm.

Researchers have noted that some of the poll results are alarming.

Business owners are calling for more flexible funding options, affordable real estate, and stronger infrastructure to aid in their recovery efforts.

As the anniversary of Hurricane Helene approaches, the ongoing challenges faced by local businesses highlight the need for continued support and resources to rebuild and thrive.

VIDEO: FEMA trailers become permanent homes for Helene survivors

FEMA trailers become permanent homes for Helene survivors

©2025 Cox Media Group