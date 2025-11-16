National Weather Service warns of fire danger in North Carolina

Be careful if you’re planning on burning anything outside in North Carolina this weekend, weather conditions could lead to wildfires.

The National Weather Service warned of dangerous fire weather along the east coast, including parts of the Carolinas. Virginia has the highest risk of fire danger.

Severe Weather Center 9’s Keith Monday says the fire danger risk across the Carolinas is elevated and will stay that way until precipitation arrives.

The fire danger risk across the Carolinas is elevated, and will honestly probably stay that way until we get some good rain. Now is not the time to do any brush burning nor fire pits with these conditions. https://t.co/xMnV513zMV — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) November 16, 2025

People are urged not to do any outdoor burning while the risk is present.

