NC Attorney General to visit Gastonia nonprofit, spotlight federal education funding

GASTONIA, N.C. — North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson is set to visit the Dream Center Academy in Gastonia Tuesday afternoon to highlight the importance of federal education funding.

Jackson’s visit comes in the wake of his lawsuit against the Department of Education for freezing $7 billion in funding, of which $165 million was allocated for North Carolina to support student programs, like the Dream Center.

The Dream Center Academy serves students from low-income families, those whose parents did not attend college, or those who speak English as a second language.

The program supports students from sixth grade through high school graduation, offering a five-week summer program and daily after-school activities, designed to empower students by providing them with academic and social growth opportunities.

Since its launch in the summer of 2017, the Dream Center Academy has been free for students, funded by private donations and grants.

Jackson will be joined by State Board of Education Chair Eric Davis and partners from Dream Center Academy.

VIDEO: Nonprofit for children with autism is losing federal funding

Nonprofit for children with autism is losing federal funding

©2025 Cox Media Group