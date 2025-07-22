$35.8M released for NC after-school programs, but more funds remain in limbo

CHARLOTTE — The U.S. Department of Education has released $35.8 million in Title IV-B funding to support North Carolina’s 21st Century Community Learning Centers, ensuring the continuation of 99 after-school and summer programs across the state.

These programs, which served over 10,000 students and employed nearly 1,400 staff members last year, provide essential academic support and safe environments for students, particularly in high-poverty areas.

“We want to thank Attorney General Jackson’s efforts in pursuing the release of these funds through legal action,” said North Carolina State Superintendent Maurice “Mo” Green and State Board of Education Chairman Eric Davis in a joint statement.

The programs are primarily operated by community organizations, churches, and nonprofits, which account for 75% of the operations. This funding allows these organizations to continue serving North Carolina families by providing enriching activities for children after school.

While the release of the $35.8 million is a positive development, there remains $130 million in federal education funds that are still under review. These funds are crucial for supporting additional teachers to lower class sizes, implementing safety and security measures, providing English learner support, and offering teacher professional development and academic enrichment programs.

Superintendent Green and Chairman Davis emphasized their ongoing efforts to work with federal partners to secure the release of the remaining funds that Congress approved for the current school year.

The release of Title IV-B funding is a significant step in supporting North Carolina’s educational programs, but the continued advocacy for the remaining $130 million highlights the ongoing challenges in securing necessary resources for students and educators.

