NC Attorney General warns of immigration scams targeting residents

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson is warning residents to be vigilant against immigration scams that have been reported across the state.

Scammers are posing as immigration attorneys or government officials, offering legal help in exchange for large upfront payments, only to disappear without providing any real assistance.

“When families look for immigration help, they deserve real answers from real professionals,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “These scams do the opposite. They mislead people and take their money.”

Scammers may advertise their services on social media, create fake documents, and use AI to impersonate reputable lawyers.

They may stage fake video calls that resemble court hearings or immigration interviews, and request personal information such as birth certificates and passports.

In the United States, a notario público, or notary public, is not an attorney and cannot give legal advice about immigration cases. Residents are advised to find qualified immigration attorneys through the American Immigration Lawyers Association or the North Carolina State Bar’s directory.

Attorney General Jackson’s office is actively working to stop this fraud and ensure that people know where to find legitimate legal support.

If someone claims to be an accredited representative or recognized organization, individuals are encouraged to verify this information through the US Department of Justice’s website.

Residents are advised to never sign blank forms and to always obtain a written agreement that clearly explains the services they will receive before making any payments.

If you suspect an immigration scam, you can click here or call 919-716-0058.

VIDEO: Border Patrol targets Charlotte shopping centers; US citizens arrested

Border Patrol targets Charlotte shopping centers; US citizens arrested

©2025 Cox Media Group