Beach bingo business gets pushback from city

LENOIR, N.C. — The owners of a beach bingo business said they got licensed by the state to open but they are getting pushback from the city of Lenoir.

City officials consider it an adult gaming establishment.

However, the owners started a petition to get the ball rolling and have collected 300 signatures. They also expect a good turnout for a meeting with the city next week.

M&R Beach Bingo along Morganton Boulevard is ready to start calling out bingo numbers soon.

Co-owners Rochelle Dula and Amanda Moser got a license from the state to open the business, but city officials said it’s not allowed at that location.

“They’re putting us under gambling and beach bingo isn’t about gambling,” Moser said.

“There’s no standup games, no other games just this board,” Dula said.

Under a 2016 law, beach bingo became legal in North Carolina and is licensed by the state.

There are 47 beach bingo locations statewide.

The law allows a person to win a maximum of $10 per game.

The city of Lenoir said that the business provides cash payouts, which is classified as an adult gaming establishment.

That requires it to be located 350 feet from homes, which it is not.

The owners hope to plead their case in front of the board of adjustments on Thursday.

“That makes me feel really bad about that someone can put you in a category that you are not,” Moser said.

“It gives the older people and younger people something to do,” Dula said. “To get out of the house to ease their mind.”

A spokesperson for the city said there may be another location in Lenoir where beach bingo could go. The owners plan to argue that bingo is not an adult gaming establishment.

