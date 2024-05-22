NC bill cracking down on masks in public is dead for now

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina bill that cracks down on masks in public is dead for now.

On Wednesday, the House voted by voice not to agree with the Senate’s version. That means the bill will head to committee to be reworked.

Last week, the Senate passed the law that would remove the health exemption from North Carolina’s mask ban.

Senate Republicans say the goal is to target people wearing masks to conceal their identities during crimes.

Doctors and health advocates say they are worried about the bill’s impact on immunocompromised people.

