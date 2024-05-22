NC bill would restrict public access to criminal autopsy reports

RALEIGH — State lawmakers may make it harder for the public to access criminal autopsy reports.

The Senate Judiciary Committee debated Tuesday but did not vote on the changes.

Senate lawmakers are considering adding autopsy reports to the list of documents exempt from records requests when they are part of an investigation.

The reports would become public after the investigation is complete.

State Sen. Danny Britt, R-Robeson County, said releasing the information can impact a case.

