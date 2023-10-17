NC budget would let driver’s licenses expire in 16 years, but there’s a catch

CHARLOTTE — A provision in the new North Carolina budget doubles license renewals from eight to 16 years for drivers 16 to 65 years old.

It will go into effect in July and is designed to alleviate backlogs and wait times.

However, you still need a REAL ID to board a commercial airliner and visit some federal properties starting in 2025. Those IDs must be renewed every eight years. Otherwise, you will need an alternate form of ID.

A spokesperson for the North Carolina Department of Transportation told Channel 9 the Department of Motor Vehicles requested the 16-year renewal period but realized the conflict and asked the legislature to remove it.

Since it passed in the budget, the NCDOT asked the state to pass a bill changing it back to eight years to match REAL ID.

That could happen before the end of the year.

It’s frustrating news for drivers, including Julio Lizardo, of Matthews.

“It’s a pain in the neck coming back to the DMV,” Lizardo said. “I’d prefer the 16 years and use my passport.”

