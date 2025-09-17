NC By Train adjusts schedule for Carolina Panthers fans

CHARLOTTE — NC By Train has adjusted its schedules to accommodate fans traveling to Charlotte for the Carolina Panthers’ home games.

According to a release from the NCDOT, there are seven opportunities for fans to take the train to the Panthers’ games at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sept. 21, Oct. 5, Oct. 12, Oct. 26, Nov. 9, Nov. 30, and Dec. 21.

NCDOT says passengers have two options to arrive in Charlotte before the 1 p.m. kickoff. Piedmont train 71 stops in Cary, Durham, Greensboro, and Kannapolis, arriving in Charlotte around 9:30 a.m.

Alternatively, Piedmont train 73 departs Raleigh Union Station at 8:40 a.m. and arrives in Charlotte at noon, with stops in Cary, Durham, Burlington, Greensboro, High Point, Salisbury, and Kannapolis.

After the game, fans can return on Piedmont train 76, which leaves Charlotte at 5 p.m. and stops in Kannapolis, Greensboro, Durham, and Cary, reaching Raleigh just before 8 p.m.

Piedmont train 78 also offers a later return option, departing Charlotte at 7:45 p.m. and stopping in Salisbury, High Point, Greensboro, Burlington, Durham, and Cary, arriving in Raleigh around 11 p.m.

NC By Train is promoted as an environmentally friendly and sustainable transportation choice that helps reduce congestion on the state’s highway system.

VIDEO: Panthers fire employee over social media post on Charlie Kirk killing

Panthers fire employee over social media post on Charlie Kirk killing

©2025 Cox Media Group