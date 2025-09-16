Panthers lose two offensive linemen to injuries in loss at Cardinals

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers will face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday without two of their starting offensive linemen, as Austin Corbett and Robert Hunt have been placed on injured reserve.

Corbett suffered a grade-three MCL sprain, while Hunt requires surgery for a torn biceps.

Both players are expected to miss at least four weeks after being placed on the IR, but the team has left the door open for their potential return after that period.

“Between Austin and between Rob, these are two guys that I lean on also just for messaging and for the toughness and the fight and the discipline to just continue to go back to work. We’ll certainly miss those guys that way,” said Carolina Panthers Head Coach Dave Canales.

In their absence, Cade Mays will take over the center position, and Chandler Zavala will fill in at guard for the upcoming game against the Falcons.

(WATCH BELOW: Channel 9 sits down with Panthers defensive lineman Derrick Brown)

Channel 9 sits down with Panthers defensive lineman Derrick Brown

©2025 Cox Media Group