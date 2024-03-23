NC Democrats urge voters to choose Biden in November to keep Affordable Care Act

CHARLOTTE — Democrats across North Carolina are speaking out about health care months before the general election.

Friday was the 14th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act becoming law; Democrats used it to entice voters to re-elect President Joe Biden in November.

Former president Donald Trump has said in the past that if he’s elected again, he will try to repeal the ACA.

“We cannot let Donald Trump win this election. It is just too important for North Carolina. Millions of North Carolinians in this state would lose their health insurance, and more than 4.2 million people with pre-existing conditions like cancer and diabetes could have their access to care put at risk,” former U.S. Representative G.K. Butterfield said.

In 2023, North Carolina expanded Medicaid to about 600,000 people as a portion of the ACA. But on Friday, Democrats told voters those changes could all go away.

Channel 9 has reached out to North Carolina’s GOP for comment about Friday’s statements and is still waiting to hear back.

