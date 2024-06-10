NC deputy shot, in stable condition at hospital

OAK RIDGE, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was shot early Monday morning in Guilford County, authorities said.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office deputy was responding to an incident on Skipper Trace in the town of Oak Ridge.

The sheriff said in a post on social media that the deputy was shot and taken to a local hospital. They’re in stable condition.

It’s not clear what the call was for or who shot the deputy.

The suspect involved was arrested and taken to the hospital, but they don’t have serious injuries, the sheriff said. They didn’t share information about the suspect’s identity or the nature of their injuries.

There’s no threat to the community.

Deputies aren’t releasing any more information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

