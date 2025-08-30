NC Emergency Management expands program to support storm recovery

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Emergency Management is expanding its Private Road and Bridge Program to aid storm recovery efforts in counties affected by Hurricane Helene, with a new reimbursement option starting next month.

The expansion is funded by a $25 million appropriation through the Helene Disaster Recovery Act of 2025 – Part II, which will enable eligible property owners to apply for up to 50% reimbursement on repairs to private roads, bridges, culverts, or pipes.

The reimbursement portal will open next month, allowing property owners in Helene-declared counties, such as Burke County, to apply for financial assistance. The repairs must have restored sole property access to a primary residence or multiple occupied sites.

Since the program’s launch, over 6,000 requests have been received, and work is actively underway at more than 3,500 unique locations. This includes three completed full bridge replacements and over 100 more in progress, with more than 50 rapid-deploy railcar-type bridges.

NCEM plans to award new contracts this month to begin work at 100 additional sites, prioritizing emergency access needs. Property owners will receive individual status updates based on on-site assessments, including expected timelines and project requirements.

Low- to moderate-income households, particularly those with seniors, children, or disabled family members, may qualify for additional assistance through the Renew NC program managed by the Department of Commerce’s Division of Community Revitalization.

