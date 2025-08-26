FEMA distributes $28 million in additional funds for Hurricane Helene recovery

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — On August 24, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem announced an additional $28 million in reimbursement funds for North Carolina’s disaster recovery efforts.

According to WLOS, new funding brings the total reimbursement for North Carolina’s recovery in August to $124 million, following the impact of Hurricane Helene.

Earlier this week, Secretary Noem announced $96 million for North Carolina’s Helene recovery, highlighting the federal support for the state’s ongoing recovery efforts.

The funds are designated for road repairs, infrastructure restoration, debris removal, and other emergency actions necessitated by the hurricane’s damage.

FEMA is distributing these funds through its Public Assistance program, ensuring that the necessary resources are allocated to the affected areas.

With the additional funding, North Carolina continues to receive substantial support to aid in its recovery from Hurricane Helene, focusing on restoring essential infrastructure and services.

VIDEO: Gov. Stein proposes $1B budget for Helene recovery, rebuilding

Gov. Stein proposes $1B budget for Helene recovery, rebuilding

©2025 Cox Media Group