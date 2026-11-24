HICKORY, N.C. — Christmas tree buyers are kicking off the holiday season earlier than usual, with growers across western North Carolina seeing strong customer demand well ahead of Thanksgiving.

In communities such as Hickory, residents and municipal displays are putting up trees earlier as farms manage customer interest alongside rising production costs.

The annual harvest represents a major economic driver for the mountain region. North Carolina harvests 3 million Christmas trees each year, generating $140 million for western North Carolina.

Avery County serves as a production center, with wholesalers shipping local trees up and down the East Coast and into the Midwest.

At Twin Pine Nursery in Avery County, owner Steve Watson sold his first Christmas tree on Oct. 10. Watson noted that customers seek out trees earlier with each passing season, though he prefers keeping the holidays distinct.

“They’re getting them too early. I’m one of these people who we need to have Thanksgiving and then have Christmas. Everybody wants to have their Christmas tree up by Thanksgiving,” Watson said.

Other shoppers are adapting their travel schedules. Jane Fisher, a mother from Greenville, S.C., said buying a tree around Thanksgiving is a family tradition, though they wait until after the holiday to set it up.

“We like to wait until after Thanksgiving to put it up. So this year we weren’t able to come up the week after Thanksgiving. So we came up, and we’re gonna put it in a bucket when we get home and then pull it out on Friday or Saturday after Thanksgiving,” Fisher said.

Christmas tree prices range between $10 and $15 per foot, with some larger trees selling for $100 as growers manage rising costs for labor and fertilizer. At Christmas Corner near Pineola, where four generations of family members have grown Fraser firs, shoppers filled the lot.

Dee Clark, of Christmas Corner, noted the economic pressure facing both growers and consumers.

“Most Christmas tree farmers know how hard it is to make ends meet right now, and so we’re trying to keep things in line for an average family to be able to afford to put a real tree in their house,” Clark said.

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