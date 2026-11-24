CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s housing supply is struggling to keep up with demand, leaving many buyers priced out and current homeowners feeling stuck as high interest rates make moving more expensive.

Mackenzie Featherstone would love to move into a bigger home for her growing family. But that currently feels out of reach.

“Our interest rate was so great. We got like a 1-something, amazing in 2021, but now we feel like we’re kind of stuck there,” Featherstone said.

UNC Charlotte agrees that housing affordability has gotten worse for the area, with interest rates hovering around 7%.

“I’m not very optimistic. Our report estimates there is probably a $30,000 to $50,000 deficit in terms of housing supply,” UNC Charlotte professor Dr. Yongqiang Chu said.

Chu said developers have kept pace with Charlotte’s growth for a couple of years, but there was a big deficit from the pandemic. He said for costs to come down and to dig out of the hole, developers must build even more units each year.

“Let’s say every year we are able to create a 5,000-unit surplus. That is the number of units we build -- is 5,000 more than the number of households that are moving into this area. Then it will take like anywhere six to 10 years to get that deficit to cover that deficit,” Chu said.

UNC Charlotte’s housing report said someone looking to buy a median-priced home of $450,000 should make $160,410 a year to comfortably afford it. That’s a household income jump of $12,000 from last year.

Chu’s analysis said 75% of people in the area are now priced out of buying in the median range.

For renters, all the construction has helped, but not a lot. UNC Charlotte’s latest report said “effective apartment rent” fell about $100 to $1,479 in 2026.

“There has been a lot of development, a lot of construction in the Charlotte area. That’s why I would say the last two years, house prices, rents have stabilized in Charlotte,” Chu said.

More than 150 people are still moving to Charlotte daily, and developers have taken notice. Chu said increased construction has helped, but he anticipates that’ll slow down again.

In the long run, he hopes supply catches up with demand. In the short term, more people may have to move farther from Charlotte, like Featherstone’s friends.

“Up to Davidson, Mooresville, Huntersville, just a little bit more affordable,” Featherstone said.

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