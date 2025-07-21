NC fights to secure $165M in education funding amidst federal review

RALEIGH — North Carolina is involved in a legal battle to secure $165 million in education funding that is currently frozen as part of a federal review.

The funding is part of the 21st Century Community Learning Centers program, which is currently under scrutiny as part of a larger $6 billion review. North Carolina was originally slated to receive $165 million in total from this program.

The U.S. Education Department is conducting a review to determine how the funds are being spent, which has led to the temporary withholding of these funds. This review affects several states, including North Carolina.In response to the funding freeze, North Carolina filed a lawsuit last week, seeking to secure the release of the funds.

The outcome of the federal review will determine when North Carolina can access the $1.3 billion in funding, which is crucial for supporting its after-school and summer programs.

VIDEO: Nonprofit for children with autism is losing federal funding

Nonprofit for children with autism is losing federal funding

©2025 Cox Media Group