NC firefighter recovering after being shot during call

A Richmond County firefighter is back home after being shot earlier this week during a call.

Members of the Ellerbe Fire Department responded to a fire alarm call along Greenlake Road on Monday, and a suspect opened fire using an AR-15 style rifle, according to court documents.

The suspect, identified as Timothy Hayden, was arrested and charged with two counts of assaulting emergency personnel and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Police haven’t said why Hayden began firing.

“I mean, you just absolutely never know what you’re walking into,” Ellerby Fire Chief Will Barber said. “I mean the world we live in. It’s hard to imagine.”

An assistant fire chief was hit in the shooting. The victim, who has not been named, is expected to be OK.

Hayden is in jail with no bond.

