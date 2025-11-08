North Carolina Governor seeks to reverse Medicaid funding cuts

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Josh Stein has called an extra session of the North Carolina General Assembly on Nov. 17 to address Medicaid funding issues.

“The stories shared today make it crystal clear that Medicaid ensures access to life-saving care,” said Governor Josh Stein, emphasizing the importance of the program.

The session was prompted by recent Medicaid cuts that went into effect on October 1, 2025, affecting over 3 million North Carolinians who rely on the program for healthcare coverage.

Governor Stein was joined by disability advocates Demi Eckhoff and Betsy MacMichael, as well as Dr. Karen Smith, to share personal stories about the impact of Medicaid.

“My Direct Support Professionals are my ramp to the world and my community,” said Demi Eckhoff, a disability advocate, highlighting the personal impact of Medicaid cuts.

“Medicaid literally keeps our daughter alive and well,” said Betsy MacMichael, another disability advocate, stressing the critical role of Medicaid in her family’s life.

“Medicaid is a lifeline from the very beginning right down to the end of life,” said Dr. Karen Smith, a rural family medicine doctor.

NC Health and Human Services Secretary Dev Sangvai stated that Medicaid is a critical driver in the health of North Carolinians and needs to be fully funded.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services had alerted the General Assembly’s Fiscal Research Division in May 2025 about the need for additional Medicaid funding.

In September, both the House and the Senate introduced proposals to fully fund Medicaid, but no agreement was reached, leading to the cuts.

Governor Stein also proposed three options to reverse the Medicaid cuts, including fully funding the program at $319 million in recurring funds.

