NC Gov. Stein visits Clay County to address opioid recovery efforts

CLAY COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein visited western North Carolina Tuesday to see how money is being used to help people recovering from opioid addiction.

Stein is in Clay County where they received $1 million in opioid settlement funds.

That money is a part of $4.5 million awarded by state health officials to support people that are recovering from opioid addiction and to prevent deadly overdoses.

