NC governor announces reward for information on Gastonia barber’s murder

GASTONIA, N.C. — A $25,000 reward is being offered to find the person responsible for the 2021 murder of a Gastonia barber, North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein announced Monday.

John Moore was found dead inside a home on Allison Street in July 2021. Police say he was shot and killed during a home invasion.

Surveillance video shows three people in masks with guns breaking into the home on the night of the crime.

Anyone with information about the case should contact the Gastonia Police Department or the State Bureau of Investigation.

VIDEO: New video shows suspects break into home of Gastonia barber before he was killed