NC governor candidates use current positions to help Helene victims

RALEIGH — The recovery in western North Carolina will take years after Hurricane Helene caused catastrophic flooding. Whoever is the next governor will be tasked with overseeing this response. As the campaign continues, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and Attorney General Josh Stein are leveraging their positions to provide help right away.

Stein says his office is already taking complaints about the prices of hotels, water, gas, and other necessities because of Helene. The state’s anti-price gouging law is in effect and the Democratic candidate for governor says he is prepared to enforce it.

“There are, too often, a few people who try to exploit people’s desperation to make a quick buck,” Stein said. “That’s illegal during our states of emergency and we will enforce it.”

One of the most troubling impacts of Helene is a lack of cellphone service. Stein is meeting with Verizon and has reached out to AT&T to find out what happened.

“This was a storm without precedent, so I’m not looking to point fingers at folks,” he said. “We just want them to do everything in their power.”

Robinson was on the ground in western North Carolina and shared a warning about road conditions from Interstate 40.

Folks, I know the lack of ability to travel out west is frustrating, but hear me out. It is NOT safe.



But we have a plan to address it. pic.twitter.com/vYZYWO6SAf — Mark Robinson (@markrobinsonNC) September 30, 2024

“I’m up here with professionals who know how to traverse this area. Do not come up here. It is very dangerous. I feel a little weary standing here myself,” he said.

The Republican candidate for governor has been working with the Franklin County Sheriff to bring in supplies.

Folks, we just finished dropping off another shipment of material in Buncombe County. Thanks to your donations, their warehouse is no longer empty.



Western North Carolina is in dire need of supplies and assistance. We are doing everything in our power, but we still need your… pic.twitter.com/HLTy7JJtyh — Mark Robinson (@markrobinsonNC) September 30, 2024

“This is a terrible situation but one thing I am proud of is the strength of North Carolinians,” Robinson said in a video.

Senate leader Phil Berger said the General Assembly is reviewing potential disaster recovery packages. He says the state has a healthy savings account to help with the response.

